Himachal govt announces revised pay scales for nearly 14,000 employees

Himachal govt announces revised pay scales for nearly 14,000 employees

The implication of the amended Rules would be that the multiplying factor for revision of the pay will be 0.34 less, and the basic pay would be reduced proportionately after re-fixation

Decision would impact the employees in the lower and middle sections. (Photo/Pexels)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

About 14,000 Himachal government employees serving in 89 categories will be affected by the HP Civil Services (Revised Pay) Second Amendment Rules 2025, notified by the government on Saturday.

The amendment provides for omitting section 7A of the rules inserted on January 3, 2022, affecting about 14,000 employees, who would suffer a loss of between Rs 5,000 and 15,000 per month after re-fixation of the revised pay scale, with effect from January 1, 2016, Federation of Secretarial Employees Union Sanjeev Sharma said on Sunday.

"We discussed the issue in detail with other employees' outfits and decided to meet the chief minister, chief secretary and Principal Secretary (Finance) on Monday and plead for withdrawing the notification regarding the amended Rules," he added.

 

He said that the decision would impact the employees in the lower and middle sections.

"Employees adjust their expenses, including school fees of children, loan instalments and other regular expenses as per the salary, and the drop in salary would shake the employee."  The notification, issued on Saturday evening, said the pay of the government employees would be re-fixed as if section 7A was never inserted, and no recovery shall be made of any overpayment detected in the re-fixation of the pay.

The section 7A provided that the posts/categories, whose Pay Band or Grade Pay was not re-revised after implementation of Revised (Pay) Rules, 2009, the pay in applicable Level in Pay Matrix as on January 1, 2016, shall be obtained by multiplying the existing basic pay as on December 31, 2015, by factor 2.59 while the multiplying factor would be 2.25 after omitting section 7A of the Rules.

The implication of the amended Rules would be that the multiplying factor for revision of the pay will be 0.34 less, and the basic pay would be reduced proportionately after re-fixation.

The loss would be determined on the basis of unrevised basic pay, which would be the base for applying the multiplying factor. However, the notification would not be applicable to the employees of central government services and those covered under the revised UGC pay scales.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh Govt employees

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

