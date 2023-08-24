Himachal: Kullu-Mandi Highway damaged after heavy rain, vehicles stranded

The Kullu-Mandi Highway in Himachal Pradesh was damaged following heavy rainfall in the district, an official said on Thursday.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the route.

"There is a traffic jam stretching to nearly 5-10 kilometres. We have nothing to eat or drink. People are starving here. The snarl should be cleared soon," a commuter told ANI.

Meanwhile, an official said the Public Works Department was trying to restore the normal flow of traffic at the earliest.

"The road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged. An alternative route via Pandoh has also been damaged. Hence, the movement of traffic is suspended for now," Sakshi Verma, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, said.

The SP added, "There was heavy rainfall in the district last night. However, the PWD department is working on the restoration of traffic at the earliest. Unless fresh rainfall disrupts the ongoing restoration work, the road, in all likelihood, will be opened for small vehicles by tonight."

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, predicting heavy to very rainfall in Himachal Pradesh over two days starting Thursday.

Meanwhile, as parts of the state continued to receive unrelenting showers, the residents were left to bear the brunt of the unforgiving elements.

The woes of residents were compounded further by heavy and extensive water logging and the uprooting of trees, putting lives in danger.

Over the last 24 hours, Shimla recorded 190 mm of rainfall, an official said, adding that the city received 60 mm of rainfall on Thursday morning.

Incessant rainfall in Himachal has led to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods, causing significant damage to the ecologically sensitive hill state.

The state government, earlier, declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'.

According to the latest data shared by the state government, the total loss to the coffers from the ongoing rain fury has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24, when monsoon arrived in the state.

A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged while another 9,615 have been partially damaged.

The state has also reported 113 landslides this monsoon season.

A total of 224 lives have been lost in the monsoon fury in Himachal while another 117 died in rain-related accidents so far, stated a government bulletin earlier.