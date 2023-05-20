close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal Pradesh to formulate green hydrogen policy: CM Sukhvinder

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder said a 'Green Hydrogen' policy would be formulated to promote the use of green hydrogen and establish the state as a leading hub for its production

Press Trust of India Shimla
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said a 'Green Hydrogen' policy would be formulated to promote the use of green hydrogen and establish the state as a leading hub for its production.

The state's abundant renewable energy resources, including ample sunlight, water and wind, make it an ideal location for generating green hydrogen. The primary objective of the policy is to attract investments in large-scale renewable energy projects, ensuring a consistent and sustainable supply of green electricity for electrolysis, he said in a statement issued here.

The chief minister said the government is actively encouraging young entrepreneurs to invest in the state and the new green energy policy will include various provisions to facilitate their participation.

"By leveraging its natural advantages, the state aims to create a favourable environment for the production of green hydrogen. This will not only contribute to the global fight against climate change but also make the state a pioneer in sustainable development," he said.

The state government has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Oil India Limited (OIL). This collaboration will enable the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia on a pilot basis.

The company has shown interest in establishing a plant in Himachal Pradesh that will produce green hydrogen for ethanol production. This alternative fuel can be directly used as a replacement for petrol, aligning with the government's initiatives towards flexible fuels, he said.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

Green Hydrogen Mission to help India meet net-zero targets: Experts

ACME, IGL ink initial pact to explore biz avenues in Green Hydrogen

PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on G7 sidelines

PM Modi meets French President Macron to discuss trade, economic ties

Delhi IRS officer posted at Krishi Bhawa arrested for molesting IAS officer

A portion of road caves in during excavation in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader

Moreover, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is also setting up a Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Chamba district on a pilot basis.

This project will feature a dedicated solar plant, an electrolyzer unit for hydrogen production and a hydrogen storage system with a dispenser. Land has been identified for this project at Mohal Monkhri in Chamba district, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh hydrogen

First Published: May 20 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PM Modi meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo in Japan

PM Modi
1 min read

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19
3 min read

67% of firms to outsource key cybersecurity functions as attacks spike

cybersecurity, hack, cyber, breach
2 min read

'Glad to have met my friend' PM posts photo with German Chancellor at G7

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

A portion of road caves in during excavation in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi

road construction
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

note
5 min read

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Congress targets PM Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes

Congress
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Found no regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani Group, Adani
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon