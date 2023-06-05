close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Himachal Pradesh to frame policy to find alternatives to plastic: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu said a policy would be framed to find alternatives to plastic within a year and industries would also be encouraged to seek substitutes for plastic.

Press Trust of India Shimla
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said a policy would be framed to find alternatives to plastic within a year and industries would also be encouraged to seek substitutes for plastic.

Presiding over a state level function on the World Environment Day here, Sukhu said that gradually thereafter, the state government would enforce a complete ban on use of plastic.

Emphasising on utilisation of plastic waste in road construction, he also called for incorporating culture and environment-oriented courses in the educational curriculum to promote environmental awareness amongst children, an official statement said.

The chief minister said that his dedication towards shaping a greener future for Himachal Pradesh was visible in the first green budget which emphasised on addressing environmental issues.

Funds have been allocated for renewable energy initiatives besides focusing on combating single-use plastic, and the government's vehicles will be gradually replaced with electric vehicles in the next three years, he added.

Himachal Pradesh is taking the lead in establishing green corridors thereby becoming the first state in the country to do so and infrastructure development is underway for this purpose, he said.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

'Solution to plastic pollution' on UN's agenda as planet chokes on plastic

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today

India-US partnership cornerstone of free, open Indo-Pacific: Lloyd Austin

YouTube accounts of Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj under cyberattack

Pan-India online cheating gang busted, dubious loan app scam exposed

3F Oil Palm starts oil palm cultivation in Assam under state govt scheme

Airlines must devise mechanism for reasonable pricing of air tickets: Govt

According to the statement, the government is also focusing on the production of green hydrogen. The chief minister said that a target has been set to transform Himachal Pradesh into a 'Green Energy State' by March 31, 2026.

At the event, Sukhu was presented with a jacket made of recycled plastic waste as a symbol for promoting environmental awareness, it said.

He also inaugurated an exhibition of various self-help groups and other organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza, highlighted the adverse effects of plastic waste and its presence in human blood stream through intake of various eatables.

The government and industries have to think together to tackle this menace, she said and exhorted them to work with collective responsibility.

Director, Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change, Lalit Jain said that this year the World Environment Day is being celebrated on the theme 'Beat Plastic Pollution' to create awareness about plastic pollution.

The chief minister also distributed awards for environment preservation.

Earlier, Sukhu flagged off an awareness rally from his official residence Oakover. Cyclists also joined the rally, the statement said.

Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Portmore, Government Senior Secondary School, Sanjauli and Shimla Public School, as well as volunteers from the Shimla Municipal Corporation, took part in the rally, it said.

Emphasising that the state government has implemented several measures for the preservation of the environment, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to ban single-use plastic.

Recognised as Devbhoomi, Himachal Pradesh aims to instil a sense of environmental consciousness among the youth through awareness drives, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh plastic

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon