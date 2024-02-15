Himachal suffered loss of Rs 9,905 cr due to heavy rains: Revenue minister

As many as 9,682 violations have been committed in areas under the Town and Country Department and 2,169 violations in municipal areas, including 1,117 in the Shimla Municipal Corporation | Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh suffered losses to the tune of Rs 9,905.77 crore due to heavy rains during monsoon in 2023, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said in his reply to a question of Congress MLA Rajinder Rana.

Negi said that Rs 1,254.22 crore rupees were released to the districts and various departments for relief and Rs 483.16 crore have been released for compensation.

No special package has been provided by the central government for disaster relief to the state and a total of Rs 787.25 crore has been given to the state, he said.

Replying to another question of Chaitanya Sharma (Congress), Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that online registration of workers would be done and gaps would be reviewed.

He said that 80 per cent employment is being given to the state's youths in many industries but this is not happening in some industries. He said that Rs 350 per day is given to unskilled labourers, Rs 387 to semi-skilled, Rs 435 to skilled and Rs 518 to highly skilled labourers in the state.

Town and Country Planning Minister Vikramaditya Singh told Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress) in a written reply that 11,851 houses have been constructed in the state in violation of the Town and Planning Act, enforced on September 30, 1977.

As many as 9,682 violations have been committed in areas under the Town and Country Department and 2,169 violations in municipal areas, including 1,117 in the Shimla Municipal Corporation.