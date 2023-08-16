Himachal surpasses average rainfall for entire monsoon in 54 days

Himachal Pradesh has already received 742 mm of rainfall in 54 days of monsoon this year against a season's average of 730 mm it records between June 1 and September 30, a weather official here said on Wednesday.

The rainfall recorded in the state this July broke all records for the month in the last 50 years, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Surinder Paul told PTI.

He added that the towns of Manali, Solan, Rohru, Una, Ghamroor, Hamirpur and Keylong broke previous records of rainfall in a single day for the month on July 9 when the state witnessed unprecedented downpours.

Himachal Pradesh received 223 mm of rainfall in four days from July 7 to 10 against an average of 41.6 mm for the corresponding period, Paul said.

The state is currently witnessing its second spell of torrential downpour which began last Sunday. The official said the monsoon will be subdued in the next few days and become active again on August 25.

Widespread heavy to extremely heavy showers lashed several parts of the state this season. As per official figures, the death toll in the rain fury in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon season has reached 327.

Losses suffered by the state since the onset of the monsoon on June 24 has crossed Rs 7,200 crore, officials have said.