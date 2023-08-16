Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Himachal surpasses average rainfall for entire monsoon in 54 days

Himachal Pradesh received 223 mm of rainfall in four days from July 7 to 10 against an average of 41.6 mm for the corresponding period, Paul said

rains in himachal pradesh

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh has already received 742 mm of rainfall in 54 days of monsoon this year against a season's average of 730 mm it records between June 1 and September 30, a weather official here said on Wednesday.
The rainfall recorded in the state this July broke all records for the month in the last 50 years, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Surinder Paul told PTI.
He added that the towns of Manali, Solan, Rohru, Una, Ghamroor, Hamirpur and Keylong broke previous records of rainfall in a single day for the month on July 9 when the state witnessed unprecedented downpours.
Himachal Pradesh received 223 mm of rainfall in four days from July 7 to 10 against an average of 41.6 mm for the corresponding period, Paul said.
The state is currently witnessing its second spell of torrential downpour which began last Sunday. The official said the monsoon will be subdued in the next few days and become active again on August 25.
Widespread heavy to extremely heavy showers lashed several parts of the state this season. As per official figures, the death toll in the rain fury in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon season has reached 327.

Also Read

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

'Nearly one-fifth of population to be exposed to below-normal rainfall'

Summit on traditional medicine to be held alongside G20 health meet in Guj

Centre asks ICAR-CIFA to focus on research on diseases affecting fisheries

Selection for int'l events responsibility of sports federations: IOA to HC

IAF postpones October's mega multilateral air exercise to next year

President Murmu to launch advanced stealth frigate for Navy on Thursday

Losses suffered by the state since the onset of the monsoon on June 24 has crossed Rs 7,200 crore, officials have said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh rains monsoons

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon