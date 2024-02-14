Himachal to constitute committee to address grievances, demands of doctors

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given directions for constituting a committee under the chairmanship of Special Secretary (Health) to look into the grievances and demands of the medical officers of the state.

The Committee will comprise of Director Health and Family Welfare, Director, Medical Education and representatives of the Medical Officers Association. He said that this committee would also study the various aspects of promotions of the doctors and recommend guidelines for the betterment of medical officers.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government was considering all their genuine demands sympathetically, but the financial condition of the State is precarious, a release said.

Due to the efforts of the state government, the economy of the state is coming back on the track gradually, he said.

"My Government will surely provide the financial benefits of the government employees in due course," he assured. The Chief Minister urged the doctors to cooperate with the State Government and assist in improving the economy of the State.

Chief Minister said that they re focusing to strengthen the health infrastructure in the State to provide specialized health services to the people at their door steps.

The Government is setting up Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans in all 68 assembly constituencies of the state, with six specialist doctors in each.

To meet shortage of doctors and para medical staff in health institutions, the State Government is recruiting new medical officers and supporting staff.

Plans are underway to improve working conditions in health institutions and introduce fixed eight hours shift for medical personnel, the release said.

The Chief Minister said that overseas exposure visits would also be conducted for the doctors on the latest techniques and skills in health care sector. He directed the Health Department to digitize the data of medical officers to streamline their functioning.