Himachal Transport Corporation suffers loss of over Rs 50 cr: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri has said that due to floods triggered by incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) has suffered over Rs 50 crore loss.

The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing the media in Shimla where he said that these losses also include the Rs 30 crore operational loss to the state.

"So far operational losses have been assessed a total of Rs 30 cr and a total loss of Rs 50 cr damages have been estimated to HRTC due to the flood in the state," Mukesh Agnihotri said.

He also urged tourists to visit the state as things are getting back to normal in the state.

Mukesh Agnihotri who is holding the portfolios of Jal Shakti, Language art and Culture and Transport minister of the state also said that efforts are being made to undertake reforms in the state.

"We shall focus on the newly developed system including E-Auction system. We were able to earn 6 crore rupees from the sale of 1585 numbers to the vehicles. Numbers were sold from 7 to 30 Lakh rupees, we were able to get success generating revenue," Mukhesh added.

"We are developing an Automatic Number Plate Reading system, data and detail of the vehicles in the state will be accessed after crossing 12 barriers of the transport department. We have developed online methods to make New license. We have also authorised all RTOs to issue International Driving Licence All SDMs would also be authorised as RLA to issue such licence," he added further.

Agnihotri added that the challaning officer will have to wear a body-worn camera to keep transparency in the system.

"We shall not challan the vehicles transporting labour to the Transport Industry in the region.A middle way will be found to resolve the issue after discussing and meeting with the stakeholders. We shall fix up rates for those buses too," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

He said HRTC has come out from a different phase after the floods. With a 3200 fleet of buses Corporation are functioning on 3800 routes.

"42 new bus services and 62 new routes have also been issued. HRTC have purchased 256 new buses including 35 Electrical buses in the state. Road safety is going to be the priority of the transport department. 135 colleges will be paid 30000 rupees each and 1895 senior secondary schools will be paid 10000 Rs each for road safety. 9 crore rupees has been issued to PWD to correct the Black spots and road safety," Agnihotri said.

He said that the decision in temples for Sugam darshan has also been taken so that people get facilities and temple gets Revenue.

"For sugam Darshan in the temple at Chintpurni we have started a payment system of 1100 rupees to be paid for darshan where they will be helped by the people deployed and it has increased the income of the temples. HRTC will start a temple circuits in the state," Agnihotri said further.

Monsoon had set in on Himachal Pradesh on June 24. Since the onset of monsoon, as per data available with the State Disaster Management Authority, there has been a loss estimated at 8676.79 crores rupees in Himachal Pradesh.

So far 408 people have died in the monsoon due to various reasons. In which 144 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. 264 people have lost their lives due to road accident or other reasons. In Himachal Pradesh,

38 people are missing and 381 people are injured.

So far 2558 houses have been damaged completely while 10891 houses have been partially damaged.

318 shops have been damaged amid monsoon and 5668 cow sheds have been damaged.

Monsoon has so far witnessed 164 landslides and 72 flash flood incidents in the state.

Life is slowly coming back on track in Himachal Pradesh. But still nearly 74 roads are closed in the state. 47 electricity supply schemes are still Hampered and 12 water supply schemes are still disrupted.