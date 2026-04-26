PM Modi hails Kalpakkam reactor criticality during Mann Ki Baat broadcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed as a "historic milestone" the Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor achieving criticality, and said Indian nuclear scientists have brought glory to the country.

In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', he said Indian scientists are advancing the civil nuclear programme and their efforts are making a significant contribution to nation-building.

"Our nuclear scientists have brought glory to India through a major achievement. The fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu has achieved criticality," he said.

Modi said this is a "historic milestone" in India's nuclear energy journey, and the remarkable thing is that the atomic reactor has been entirely built using indigenous technology.

The prime minister said he had the privilege of witnessing the core loading of the reactor in Kalpakkam in March 2024.

"I congratulate all those who have made invaluable contributions to India's nuclear program," he said.

Modi said the efforts of the scientists to make the lives of fellow citizens better and easier are truly commendable.

In a landmark achievement for India's nuclear energy programme, the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) has successfully attained first criticality (start of controlled fission chain reaction) on April 6, marking a historic step in providing long-term energy security and advancing indigenous nuclear technology capabilities.

Fast Breeder Reactors are a cornerstone of India's long-term nuclear strategy. Unlike conventional thermal reactors, the PFBR uses Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel.

The reactor is designed to eventually use Thorium-232 in the blanket. Through transmutation, Thorium-232 will be converted into Uranium-233, which will fuel the third stage of India's nuclear power programme. PM Modi also said that India has achieved a major milestone in wind energy, with the country's wind energy generation capacity exceeding 56 gigawatts. In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said the country must save electricity and adopt clean energy.

"India recently achieved a major milestone in wind energy. India's wind energy generation capacity has now exceeded 56 gigawatts. In just the past year, nearly 6 gigawatts of new capacity have been added," he said.

Underlining that solar and wind energy are essential for India's development, Modi said, "It is not just about the environment; it is about securing our future, and we all have a role to play in it." On April 22, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said that India has recorded its best-ever year in wind energy capacity addition, with a historic 6.1 GW added during 2025-26.

India currently ranks fourth globally in wind energy, with more than 56.1 GW installed capacity and an additional 28 GW under implementation.

Emphasising the vast untapped potential of the sector, Joshi highlighted that India's wind energy potential at 150 metres hub height is estimated at nearly 1,164 GW.

He expressed confidence that with sustained efforts, the country will achieve 100 GW wind capacity by 2030 and 156 GW by 2036, contributing significantly to the net-zero target by 2070.

Joshi also underlined that wind energy plays a critical role in stabilising India's energy system, particularly due to its peak generation during evening and night hours, which aligns with high demand periods.

He noted that nearly 45 per cent of wind power generation occurs during peak demand hours, making it a vital complement to solar energy.