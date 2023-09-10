Home Minister Amit Shah hails 'historic success' of India's G20 presidency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "historic success" of India's G20 presidency, saying the summit leaves an indelible victory mark for every citizen of the country who believes in the greatness of Indian benevolent cultural values.

The G20 Summit came to an end on Sunday. The grouping of emerging and developed economies adopted the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration through consensus and included African Union as a permanent member of the bloc.

"My heartfelt congratulations to PM @narendramodi Ji on the historic success of our G20 presidency," Shah wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

The home minister said whether it is the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration or the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member, the summit built bridges of trust among geopolitical regions standing true to Modi's vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

"Uniting everyone on the path to achieving the singularly significant goal of making the world a better place, the summit leaves an indelible victory mark for every citizen of our country who believes in the greatness of our benevolent cultural values, he said.

