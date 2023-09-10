Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

India greatest trade partner in S Asia, will tap huge potential: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said India is his country's greatest trade partner in South Asia and expressed confidence of tapping the huge potential of cooperation

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey President

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said India is his country's greatest trade partner in South Asia and expressed confidence of tapping the huge potential of cooperation between the two countries.
Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the G20 leaders' summit, Erdogan also said that on the sidelines of the summit, he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"India is our greatest trade partner in South Asia. And we will be able to tap the great potential of cooperation, primarily in the field of economy and many other sectors, after the election that took place in Turkiye earlier this year," he said.
He also hailed the African Union becoming a member of the G20, saying it would revitalise the grouping.

Also Read

Turkey's Erdogan set to take oath for 3rd term, announce new Cabinet

Erdogan calls for 'unity, solidarity' after securing historic third term

Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan

Erdogan appoints former US bank executive as Turkish central bank chief

Putin may attend nuclear power plant inauguration in Turkey: Report

PM Modi meets Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties

India to offer Russia to invest trapped rupees, says Sergei Lavrov

G20 Summit 2023: India may take the lead to achieve G20 health goals

Himachal CM requests PM to declare rain-caused havoc as national disaster

It's breakthrough summit in many ways: Russian Minister Lavrov on G20

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tayyip Erdogan South Asia G20 summit India

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon