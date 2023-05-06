close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Homosexuality a disorder, will grow if same-sex marriage legalised: Survey

"From the survey, it is observed that the decision to legalise such marriages may promote more disorder in the society rather than curing patients and bringing them to normalcy," the RSS body said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
LGBTQ

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Many doctors and allied medical professionals believe that homosexuality is "a disorder" and it will increase further in society if same-sex marriage is legalised, according to a survey by Samwardhini Nyas, an affiliate of the women's wing of the RSS.

A senior functionary of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, a women's organisation which parallels the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said the findings of the survey are based on 318 responses collected across the country covering medical practitioners from eight different pathies of treatment from modern science to Ayurveda.

In their response to the survey, according to Samwardhini Nyas, nearly 70 per cent of the doctors and allied medical professionals stated that "homosexuality is a disorder" while 83 per cent of them "confirmed transmission of sexual disease in homosexual relations."

"From the survey, it is observed that the decision to legalise such marriages may promote more disorder in the society rather than curing patients and bringing them to normalcy," the RSS body said.

"Counselling is the better option to cure patients of such a psychological disorder," it added.

The Samwardhini Nyas's survey recommended that public opinion should be taken before taking any decision on the demand for legalising same-sex marriage.

"Over 67 per cent of the doctors in their response to the survey questionnaire felt that homosexual parents cannot raise their offspring properly," the Rashtra Sevika Samiti affiliate added.

Also Read

SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here

Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case?

Hear objection on pleas seeking validation of same-sex marriages: Centre

Same-sex marriage not in sync with Indian societal morality, ethos: Govt

Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said

Arrested DRDO scientist was in touch with Pakistani agent since 2022: ATS

LIVE: King Charles enthronement 'interesting moment' for India, says envoy

India's democracy 'most functional' on any global parameters: V-P Dhankhar

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

Career pivot for Indians simpler than 20 years ago: LinkedIn survey

The survey has been conducted by the Samwardhini Nyas against the backdrop of a five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, hearing arguments on a batch of pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriage"

"Over 57 per cent of the doctors who responded to the survey disfavoured the Supreme Court's intervention in the matter," a senior functionary of the Samwardhini Nyas said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Same-sex marriages Supreme Court RSS

First Published: May 06 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

Latest News

View More

UN experts warn Taliban restrictions on women may amount to femicide

The Taliban
2 min read

Former US Prez Donald Trump's video deposition in rape lawsuit made public

Donald Trump
2 min read

Iran expels four Azerbaijani diplomats in a 'retaliatory' response

Iran
1 min read

Biden appoints Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Domestic Policy Advisor

Neera Tanden, Joe Biden's Domestic Policy Advisor
3 min read

ED acting on 'malafide' FIR related to 10-yr-old case: Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance CEO, V P Nandakumar
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

Coal to dominate India power mix until 2030 despite record renewables push

coal
3 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

Career pivot for Indians simpler than 20 years ago: LinkedIn survey

Plastic film image via Shutterstock.
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon