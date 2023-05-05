close

Career pivot for Indians simpler than 20 years ago: LinkedIn survey

Around 83% respondents feel that career paths 20 years ago were more straightforward and the skill sets that were required were more obvious

BS Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Over 80 per cent of Indian workers are more open to career change and non-linear career paths than 20 years ago, says a report released by employment-focused social media network LinkedIn.
Around 83 per cent respondents feel that career paths 20 years ago were more straightforward and the skill sets that were required were more obvious. The report says this is changing, as 85 per cent of Indian professionals agree that transferable skills have become more valued and acceptable, as more professionals pursue non-linear career paths.

On its 20th anniversary, LinkedIn released the research on how work has transformed over the last 20 years. The report is based on a survey of 1000 workers conducted in April 2023.
A vast majority of professionals (84 per cent) are more open to career pivots as compared to 20 years ago. Embarking on a career pivot and switching careers reflects a growing desire to pursue different dream jobs at different stages, with 82 per cent of professionals saying it’s easier to change careers today as compared to 20 years ago.

76 per cent of professionals in India agree that there is less importance now on degrees being a prerequisite for jobs as compared to 20 years ago.
“Professionals are approaching their careers with a new mindset than they were 20 years ago. Whilst salary is still a key consideration, we're witnessing a new generation of workers who are more at ease with career twists and turns, refuse to compromise on their values and seek to determine how, when and why they work," says Ashutosh Gupta, LinkedIn India Country Manager.

A majority of Indian professionals (84 per cent) believe that a strong network is more critical to career success today than it was 20 years ago. Networking can lead to opportunities and career growth with professionals in India ranking the top benefits of networking as being able to learn from experts (51 per cent), building confidence (47 per cent) and career progression and enhancement (46 per cent).
Around 71 per cent of Indian professionals agree that networking is a skill they can learn and develop over time. Over 54 per cent are take out more time to actively network to build their professional brand. Professionals are also eager to support and share knowledge with each other, with 73 per cent of respondents saying that they are more open to sharing their insights and expertise to help others.

Around 84 per cent Indian professionals believe that in the future employers will value professionals with diverse skill sets and experiences over those who are specialised in a certain job function. Upskilling is more important than ever, with 87 saying it's more important to continually learn new skills now than it was 20 years ago.
First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

