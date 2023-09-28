close
House panel to scrutinise India's Ukraine response, strategic preparedness

India's strategic operational preparedness in view of the current security scenario, its response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict will come under the scanner of parliamentary panels

Ukraine, russia war

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
India's strategic operational preparedness in view of the current security scenario, its response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the cyber-security scenario in the country will come under the scanner of parliamentary panels.
The Parliamentary Committee on Defence, chaired by BJP member Jual Oram, will also review the working of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), examine the role of the Indian Army in ensuring defence of the country and also study the resettlement policies, healthcare facilities and pensionary avenues for ex-servicemen, and the agnipath scheme in the Armed Forces.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by BJP member P P Chaudhary, will examine the government's efforts in countering global terrorism at regional and international levels, India's position in ongoing climate change negotiations, Russia-Ukraine conflict, its global impact and India's response; concerns and issues pertaining Indian students studying abroad.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Shiv Sena leader Pratap Jadhav, will review the cyber security scenario in India, emergence of artificial intelligence, safeguarding rights of independent content creators on social and digital media.
The committee will also examine issues related to the emergence of OTT platforms, norms and guidelines for media coverage, review of the performance of schemes under universal service obligation fund implemented by the public and private sectors and regulation of cable TV in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict cyber security

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon