PM Kisan instalment worth Rs 20,000 cr released: How to check balance, KYC status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, where he held an event and released the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan scheme, worth Rs 20,000 crore.

The funds were approved as part of PM Modi's first task on June 10, right after he assumed office for the third time.

All key details related to the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme can be found on the official website dedicated to the scheme.

PM Kisan official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

How to create PM Kisan new registration:

1) To avail the benefits of the PM Kisan scheme, one must ensure that their documents are up-to-date. This process can be completed by visiting the PM Kisan website.

2) Once there, users can see the ‘New Farmer Registration' option on the home page of the website.



3) This form is available in several regional languages, including Kannada, Marathi, and Tamil, among others. The next step involves selecting the option: ‘rural farmer registration’ or ‘urban farmer registration’.



4) Further details such as Aadhaar, mobile number, and state have to be filled in the form to receive an OTP to confirm the registration process.

How to do PM Kisan e-KYC online:

Below the new registration option, another option to confirm e-KYC or know your customer details can be seen on the home page. One has to fill in their mobile number to proceed with this process. In case their KYC is already updated, a notification on the same will be displayed on screen.

How to spot your name on the PM Kisan beneficiary list:

This process can also be checked on the official website of PM Kisan. To check one’s status, details such as state, district, block, sub-district, and village have to be filled. All these details are mandatory. The user can get their report status after filling in these details.

How to check PM Kisan balance using Aadhaar:

1) One can check their PM Kisan balance and the instalments received so far by using their Aadhaar card details.

Once on the website, the user has to click the display showing ‘know your status’.



2) The next step is to click on ‘know your registration number’. Once the user fills in their Aadhaar number, they will receive an OTP on their mobile number.



3) Then this number or the mobile number, either can be used, followed by the captcha request. After this, the user can click on get data to receive all the details related to their balance and instalments received.