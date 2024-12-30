Business Standard

Human right panel asks X to remove AAP campaign post featuring children

Human right panel asks X to remove AAP campaign post featuring children

In the letter, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo noted that the Commission had taken cognisance of the matter under Section 12(a) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993

New Delhi: Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed social media platform X to remove posts by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi which featured children participating in political campaign activities. The NHRC stated that such actions violate guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
 
In a letter, NHRC Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo noted that the commission had taken cognisance of the matter under Section 12(a) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. "The participation of children in political campaign activities raises serious concerns, as it violates the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India," the letter stated.
 
 
The NHRC urged Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to take immediate corrective measures. It also called for firm instructions to all political parties to refrain from using children in any political activities.
 
"The Commission requests your good office to kindly take urgent corrective measures and issue firm guidelines to political parties," Kanoongo emphasised.
 
The directive followed a video shared by Kejriwal and Atishi, in which children are seen chanting, "Abki baar, Kejriwal," as part of the AAP's campaign.
 

Escalation over voter list updates

The NHRC's action comes amid a charged up political battle between the AAP and BJP in Delhi. On Monday, Delhi's Chief Electoral Office revealed receiving 4.8 lakh applications for new voter registrations and 82,450 for deletions since November 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on January 6, 2025.
 
The AAP has accused the BJP of orchestrating mass voter deletions in constituencies they fear losing. In response, the BJP alleged that the AAP was enabling illegal voter registrations for Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also claimed that the BJP attempted to remove his wife's name from the voter list, citing political vendetta. The BJP countered, stating that Singh’s wife is registered as a voter in Uttar Pradesh, making her Delhi vote invalid.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Atishi Delhi Assembly Elections Atishi Marlena human rights violations National Human Rights Commission

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

