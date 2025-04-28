Monday, April 28, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Human' Thumb & ransom note: Delhi Police cracks ₹5 crore extortion case

'Human' Thumb & ransom note: Delhi Police cracks ₹5 crore extortion case

The parcel also contained a smart watch and a letter demanding Rs 5 crore in aid for people in Gaza, a geopolitical hotbed now at war with Israel

Delhi Police

Police investigation led to the girl who had delivered the parcel. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A routine morning turned bizarre for a businessman in east Delhi's Shahdara when he got a parcel delivered at home with a human thumb in it.

The parcel also contained a smart watch and a letter demanding Rs 5 crore in aid for people in Gaza, a geopolitical hotbed now at war with Israel.

All the same, the thumb turned out to be a prosthetic, filled with chicken gristle to lend it an authentic look. What the smart watch was intended to convey is not yet known.

The incident happened on April 16, the same day businessman Vikas Jain approached Jagatpuri Police Station, reporting that a girl delivered a suspicious parcel at his house, a police officer said.

 

"The accompanying letter warned of grave consequences to him and his family if the demanded ransom was not paid within 10 days," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Also Read

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

Gautam Gambhir gets death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir' after Pahalgam attack

Atishi marlena, Atishi

MHA downgrades ex-Delhi CM Atishi's security cover from Z to Y category

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

SC orders ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before police on May 2

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Police files report on property defacement case against Arvind Kejriwal

Seelampur teen murder

'Lady Don' under lens after teen stabbed to death in Delhi's Seelampur

The letter read, "Brother, we know about you very well. You must be aware that in Gaza, the situation is very bad. Israel has made Gaza's condition very miserable. People there are dying of hunger. We don't want the people of our community to suffer like that. So, you must help the needy," Gautam said.

The sender(s) said that they had been ordained by Allah to help the helpless and demanded the ransom money in 10 days. "You have no other way or path left. Only one task is left: within 10 days, Rs 5 crore must be delivered outside your house at 8 am. If it is not given before 8 am, then something bad could happen to you as well."  Police investigation led to the girl who had delivered the parcel.

Her interrogation led police to Abhishek, 45, a person known to Vikas Jain for the past 30 years.

According to police, Abhishek confessed to orchestrating the plot with the help of his niece, the girl, and his relative, Sachin Jain. He also admitted to purchasing a plastic thumb online for Rs 3,500 and a smartwatch for Rs 500.

He typed the letter on his mobile phone and got its printed at a local shop, the DCP said.

"On the day of the incident, Abhishek personally guided his niece to the victim's residence while he kept watch from a distance. He also coordinated with hired associates to monitor the complainant's movements," Gautam said.

At Abhishek's instance, Sachin Jain was apprehended too and was sent to judicial custody along with Abhishek. The girl has been housed in an Observation Home under the Juvenile Justice Act.

"Muslims are not beasts; we love our people. But if someone turns away from the path of help, he is no longer a brother to us. Remember: if any mistake happens, even if it's small, you or someone close to you will die. Last time too, we caught someone who didn't listen, and we had to kill him," the letter read.

Police said the mailers went to a local chicken shop to purchase a bone and some pieces of meat to stuff inside of the silicon based thumb to give the limb an original look.

None of the three under custody had any prior criminal record, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will certainly put pressure on the Pakistani government — but whether it will be enough to change its behaviour remains to be seen

After row over Indus Waters Treaty remarks, farmer leader clarifies

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Karnataka HC asks State to set up cybercrime bureau to fight new age crimes

Delhi High Court

'Unique corruption in CBI, ED': Delhi HC sends CBI officials to custody

Bullet train, train, railway

Bullet train to be operational by 2028: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Delhi's power demand peaks at 6,015 MW, highest on Apr 28 in last 3 yrs

Topics : Delhi Police extortion case Gaza israel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon