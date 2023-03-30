close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HZL inks pact with Rajasthan Cricket Association for development of stadium

HZL will spend Rs 300 crore for the stadium, one of the largest corporate investments in India's sports infrastructure

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) for the development of the world's third-largest cricket stadium in Chonp village in Jaipur.

HZL will spend Rs 300 crore for the stadium, one of the largest corporate investments in India's sports infrastructure.

The stadium would be named as Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium, Jaipur, a release said.

The agreement was signed by Bhawani Shankar Samota, RCA secretary and Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc, in the presence of assembly speaker and RCA's chief patron C P Joshi and others.

The stadium facilities will be spread across 100 acres and have a seating capacity of over 75,000.

Joshi said that the investment would accomplish the long felt dream of construction of a modern international cricket stadium at Jaipur.

Also Read

Jaipur to get India's 2nd largest cricket stadium named after Anil Agarwal

What's the future of Qatar's stadiums once the Fifa World Cup is over

FIH-certified Rourkela hockey stadium is world's largest: Odisha Govt

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit drops 20% to Rs 2,156 cr on higher expenses

India Deaf Cricket Team beats S Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy

Delhi records 295 fresh Covid cases with positivity rate of 12.48%

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates silk agriculture fair in Gorakhpur

Not a fugitive, will soon appear before world: Amritpal Singh in new video

Ministry of Defence inks Rs 1,700 crore deal with BrahMos Aerospace

Sahara investors to get back their money with interest: Amit Shah

He thanked the company for the support and the agreement for the first phase of the stadium construction.

RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot highlighted the history and achievement of RCA and thanked the state government for allotting 100 acres of land for the stadium at concessional rates.

Topics : rajasthan | Hindustan Zinc | Vedanta

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon