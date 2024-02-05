'I am Hemant Soren part 2', says CM Champai Soren during J'khand floor test

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Monday said that he is part 2 of Hemant Soren and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using central agencies to 'frame' his predecessor in false cases.

"I proudly say that I am part-2 of Hemant Soren...," the 67-year-old leader, sworn-in as chief minister last week, said.

#WATCH | "I proudly say that I am part-2 of Hemant Soren...," says Jharkhand CM Champai Soren as he addresses the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of his government. pic.twitter.com/atU9lE7Ew0 February 5, 2024

"I am the student of Shibu Soren who taught me during the Jharkhand Andolan. Today, wherever you go, you will see Hemant Soren's schemes. He lit a diya in everyone's heart. This cannot be undone," Champai Soren said during the floor test debate in the Jharkhand assembly.

"Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house," he said.

"ED confiscated BJP's Bhanu Pratap Shahi's land to the tune of Rs 7 crore, but since he is in BJP now nothing will happen to him. But where there is no record of Hemant Soren ownership, he has been made an accused," he added.

On the other hand, Hemant Soren accused Governor C P Radhakrishnan of being involved in his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"On the night of January 31, for the first time in the country, a CM was arrested...and I believe that Raj Bhavan was also involved in this incident," he said, ahead of the floor test.