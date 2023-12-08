Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

I myself am servant of law: CJI on reforming SC's Collegium system

He said though CJI has brought many reforms, the reforms relating to Collegium and senior designation were much needed to take the judiciary to new heights

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As a lawyer on Friday asked the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to think of reforming the Supreme Court's Collegium system and system of designating advocates as seniors, CJI said he is a "servant of the law and the Constitution" and has to follow the position laid down by the law.
"As a lawyer, you have the freedom to pursue your heart's desire. But as a judge, I am a servant of the law and the Constitution. I have to follow the position laid down by law," CJI told the counsel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
CJI's comment came after advocate Mathews J Nedumpara told the CJI that he must think of reforming the Collegium system and senior designation process and few people have hijacked the system.
He said though CJI has brought many reforms, the reforms relating to Collegium and senior designation were much needed to take the judiciary to new heights.
Nedumpara has also filed separate pleas against the existing judges' selection mechanism and the senior designation system of advocates.
His plea also sought the abolition of the Collegium system of judicial appointments to the Supreme Court and the High Courts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

As a judge, I am servant of law and Constitution: CJI D Y Chandrachud

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

Rise in number of women judges nation-wide trend: CJI Chandrachud

Greatest challenge is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice: CJI

Barriers to accessing justice biggest challenge before judiciary: CJI

Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun in near ultraviolet wavelengths

Govt re-invites application for Trai Chairman post vacant since Oct 1

Govt allocates 1,972 MW additional power to J-K to meet electricity demand

Clear definition of climate finance crucial for trust: India at COP28

Nine newborns die in West Bengal's Murshidabad Medical College in 24 hours

Topics : D Y Chandrachud CJI SC Collegium

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon