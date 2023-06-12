close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

We can work on hypersonic missiles too: Former BrahMos Aerospace chief

The grand Silver Jubilee Year celebration by India-Russia JV entity BrahMos Aerospace culminated on a high note on Monday in the presence of the company's CEO and MD Padma Bhushan Dr A.S. Pillai

ANI General News
Misfiring of BrahMos missile into Pak

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The grand Silver Jubilee Year celebration by India-Russia JV entity BrahMos Aerospace culminated on a high note on Monday in the presence of the company's Founder CEO and MD Padma Bhushan Dr A.S. Pillai.

Pillai addressed a gathering of BrahMos scientists, engineers and other staff members in the presence of Atul Dinkar Rane, (DG, BrahMos), DRDO and CEO and MD of BrahMos, Sanjeev K Joshi, Dy CEO, Praveen Pathak, Director, Market Promotion and Export and other esteemed officials.

He said, "With the BrahMos programme, we proved to the world that India was the first country to have a supersonic cruise missile system."

"India had thus broken the 'Fifth Nation Syndrome', as was once said by former President and 'Missile Man' of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Founder and CEO of BrahMos, who played a pivotal role in the Military-Technology partnership programme between India and Russia", he added.

Dwelling upon the many milestones the JV entity has achieved since its formation on February 12, 1998, followed by the maiden successful launch of supersonic BrahMos on June 12, 2001, Pillai said that the thought process in establishing a unique organisation like BrahMos was completely different.

"Every challenge was accepted...We never said 'No' to any challenge," he said.

Also Read

Misfiring of BrahMos missile into Pak cost India Rs 24 cr: Centre tells HC

India's Data Patterns develops equipment to check BrahMos missile functions

India, Russia to work on developing hypersonic version of BrahMos: Report

Indian Navy successfully test-fires the BrahMos supersonic missile

North Korea fires missile that may have been a new type of weapon

Unseasonable rain curtails FMCG demand in May; rural segment grows 2.2%

Sebi to auction 61 Saradha Group property on July 17 to recover money

Goldman Sachs slashes forecast for oil prices by nearly 10% on weak demand

Vivo becomes third brand to exit Germany after Oppo, OnePlus; here's why

Nearly all Tata Motors vehicle dealers turn profitable after a decade

Referring to the current geopolitical volatility, Dr Pillai, while equating BrahMos to 'Brahmastra' of the 21st century, said, "In a democracy, only a strong Nation can advocate peace. And a powerful weapon like BrahMos gives strength to India to advocate peace in the world."

He appreciated the efforts of BrahMos Aerospace in developing more advanced variants of BrahMos, including the BrahMos Next-Generation (NG) and hypersonic BrahMos.

"We can work on hypersonics and can definitely prove (to the world) that we are capable here too," Dr Pillai said.

BrahMos Chief Atul D Rane in his remarks said that it takes a lot of courage and fortitude and Dr. Pillai had the vision to lead the JV programme from the front...he's one of the best leaders one could have.

"If BrahMos today stands on any pillar, then Dr Pillai is that pillar," Rane said.

On this occasion, Dr Pillai inaugurated the BrahMos auditorium which has been dedicated to him and named 'Dr A Sivathanu Pillai' auditorium. The 'Founders Gallery section of BrahMos Museum also showcases the many awards and accolades he has received throughout his long, illustrious career as an iconic scientist of India.

BrahMos work centres at Hyderabad, Nagpur and Pilani also celebrated BrahMos 'Silver Jubilee' event in a grand way. CEO and MD Atul D Rane addressed the staff in these work centres in virtual mode.

Previously, BrahMos organised 'BRAHMOS Users Meet 2023' on May 31, and 'Industry Meet 2023' on June 2, to commemorate '25 Supersonic Years of Success' of the JV programme involving DRDO of India and NPOM of Russia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BrahMoS Aerospace BrahMos supersonic cruise missile defence firms

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Unseasonable rain curtails FMCG demand in May; rural segment grows 2.2%

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
3 min read

Sebi to auction 61 Saradha Group property on July 17 to recover money

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Goldman Sachs slashes forecast for oil prices by nearly 10% on weak demand

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

Sequoia Capital plans to sell 10% stake in Go Fashion through block deal

Photo: Reuters
1 min read

Wilmington Trust moves insolvency plea against SpiceJet; hearing on Monday

spicejet
2 min read

Mirae Asset infuses fresh capital of Rs 1,240 cr in its Indian broking arm

Mirae Asset Financial Services
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon