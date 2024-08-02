Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IAF's Chinook, MI17 helicopters aid rescue operations in Uttarakhand

The route suffered extensive damage as a result of a cloudburst in Junglechatti near Lincholi on Wednesday night

Uttarakhand rescue

NDRF and IAF personnel conduct a rescue operation at Gaucher following the cloud burst in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Rudraprayag
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The IAF's Chinook and MI17 helicopters on Friday joined the rescue operations in Uttarakhand to evacuate over 500 pilgrims stranded on the rain-ravaged trek route to Kedarnath, with 10 of them being airlifted in the first round.
The route suffered extensive damage as a result of a cloudburst in Junglechatti near Lincholi on Wednesday night.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Ten pilgrims were airlifted by MI17 helicopter on Friday morning and dropped at Gauchar airstrip, officials here said.
Two helpline numbers -- 7579257572 and 01364-233387 -- and one emergency number 112 have also been issued by the district administration to help people get information about their stranded kin among the pilgrims, they said.
The pilgrims had got stranded beyond Bhimbali along Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek route when a 20-25 metre stretch of the road was washed out by the violent currents of the Mandakini on Wednesday night.
The trek route to the Himalayan temple is blocked by boulders at Ghoraparav, Lincholi, Badi Lincholi and Bhimbali.
 

More From This Section

After facing criticism, Kerala govt withdraws gag order on scientists

117 dead in Assam floods this year; toll over 5 yrs 880: MHA to Rajya Sabha

LIVE news: Wayanad landslides death toll rises to 308, 40 teams of rescuers commence search ops

UPSC aspirants continue protests against coaching centres in Delhi

Himachal cloudburst: Rescue ops underway to trace 45 missing people

However, the stranded pilgrims are safe, officials said. About 5,000 food packets have been distributed among them.
The yatra to Kedarnath has been put on hold for the time being, with an advisory of the district administration asking pilgrims to wait wherever they are till the route is cleared of debris and restored.
Aerial and surface rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF personnel on Thursday had led to the safe evacuation of more than 3,000 pilgrims.
Chinook and MI17 helicopters were sent in to speed up the ongoing rescue operations after the PMO took an update on the situation in the state on Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Monsoon rains: IMD chief defends Kerala, U'khand, HP rainfall warnings

Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects rescue, relief ops in rain-affected areas

Heavy rains wash out roads in Rudraprayag, NDRF-SDRF on high alert

Six killed, several injured in Uttarakhand as heavy rains cause flooding

SC asks Uttarakhand govt to decide on suspension of 14 Patanjali products

Topics : Uttarakhand IAF aircraft IAF rescue Indian Air Force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon