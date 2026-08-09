Ideological pollution at root of environmental degradation: Ex-SC judge

Ideological pollution is the root of all environmental degradation, and it continues to drive ecological damage through a lack of civic awareness, diminishing sensitivity toward nature, and social and political inaction, former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay Oka has said.

Speaking at a gathering at Dayanand Law College in Latur on Saturday, the former judge said that while citizens possess a constitutional right to live in a pollution-free environment, society continues to suffer due to widespread indifference towards following the law.

Oka was the chief guest at the inauguration of a new seminar hall and spoke at the 'Nyay Samvad: Law, Environment and Citizens' programme at the college.

"Along with air, water and noise pollution, there is another, less visible form of pollution - ideological pollution - which is at the root of all other forms of environmental degradation," Oka said.

He noted that while citizens have a constitutional right to live in a pollution-free environment, society continues to live amid pollution due to a lack of awareness about duties, diminishing sensitivity towards nature, indifference towards following laws, and social and political inaction.

Adopting a scientific outlook was essential to reducing environmental degradation, he asserted, adding that festivals and celebrations should be conducted with a scientific approach, without confusing religious traditions with science.

He further questioned the excessive use of DJ sound systems, firecrackers and banners during the Ganesh festival, and remarked, "What wisdom is there in such practices during a festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh, who is regarded as the deity of wisdom?" Commitment towards nature and the environment should become the defining characteristic of social responsibility in contemporary times, Oka said, calling for stricter environmental laws and greater focus on their implementation.

Environmental awareness must begin during school years. Trees are the soldiers of the environment. If this sentiment is instilled in children, environmental degradation can be significantly reduced, he said.

The former judge said obeying the law was not merely a legal obligation but a moral responsibility of every citizen.

The Constitution has granted citizens several rights but has also entrusted them with duties.

"Every citizen must introspect whether they are fulfilling their duties along with exercising their rights. The Constitution should not be treated merely as a book, but as a way of life. Respecting and following the law is the only way to preserve the Constitution," he said.