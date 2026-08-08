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Home / India News / Govt to table Bill for independent panel to appoint tribunal chief, members

Govt to table Bill for independent panel to appoint tribunal chief, members

A Bill to set up a commission to select chairpersons and members for various tribunals following a Supreme Court direction is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha next week.

Lok Sabha, LS

Lok Sabha (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

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A Bill to set up a commission to select chairpersons and members for various tribunals following a Supreme Court direction is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha next week.

According to the Tribunals Reforms Bill, its key aim is to improve efficiency, ensure independence, transparency and uniformity in the qualification and appointment of chairpersons and members for various tribunals.

The Bill, slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha next week, also lays the framework to set up a National Tribunals Commission.

To be headquartered in the national capital, the proposed commission will consist of a chairperson and four members, of whom two will be judicial members and two technical members.

 

A retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a high court will be qualified to head the proposed panel.

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The Bill, which has been circulated to the Lok Sabha members, notes that the Supreme Court recently struck down certain provisions of the Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021, on the grounds that they are contrary to the principles of separation of powers and judicial independence and not in consonance with the earlier judicial pronouncements that have clarified the standards governing the appointment, tenure and functioning of chairpersons and members of tribunals.

The top court had also directed to establish a National Tribunals Commission, which is independent, has professional expertise, and adopts a transparent process and oversight mechanism for the selection and appointment of chairpersons and members for various tribunals.

Once the Bill becomes a law, the 2021 Act will stand repealed.

The proposed new law also lays down the qualification, manner of selection, appointment, salaries and allowances, resignation, removal and other conditions of service for the chairpersons and members of the various tribunals specified in the Bill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Lok Sabha Supreme Court

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 7:17 PM IST