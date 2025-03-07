IFS officer dies after jumping from building in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Initial probe suggested that his wife and children are staying in Dehradun. He was staying on the first floor and went to the fourth floor and jumped

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Rawat, aged 35 to 40 years.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

An Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Chanakyapuri area here on Friday, a police officer said.

Police confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected. Sources said the officer was undergoing treatment for depression and his mother was staying with him on the first floor of the MEA Society.

"The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Rawat, aged 35 to 40 years. We have launched an investigation into the matter," the officer said.

"Initial probe suggested that his wife and children are staying in Dehradun. He was staying on the first floor and went to the fourth floor and jumped," said the source.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IAS IFS IPS officers New Delhi suicides

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

