Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Women loco pilots increase fivefold on Indian Railways in 10 years

Women loco pilots increase fivefold on Indian Railways in 10 years

Indian Railways has traditionally been a male-dominated sector, with long working hours, challenging terrain, solitary work, and extended duty periods-sometimes stretching 40 to 60 hours

Train, Indian Railway

(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of women loco pilots driving trains on Indian Railways has grown fivefold over the past ten years, government officials said.
 
As of 2024, 1,828 women loco pilots work with the national transporter, up from 371 a decade ago. Most women loco pilots are from Uttar Pradesh (increasing from 36 to 222), followed by Telangana (from 13 to 196) and Tamil Nadu (from 39 to 180).
 
“Women have entered domains such as loco pilots, station masters, trackmen, signal maintenance, guards, gangmen, etc. This is evident from the fact that, out of the present strength of women employees in Railways, women are over 1 lakh, which is about 8.2 per cent of the total strength of Railways,” said an official.
 
 
Indian Railways has traditionally been a male-dominated sector, with long working hours, challenging terrain, solitary work, and extended duty periods—sometimes stretching 40 to 60 hours.
 
Similarly, the number of women station masters has also grown fivefold over the past ten years, reaching 1,828.
 

More From This Section

paper leak

Himachal Board cancels Class 12 English exam over suspected paper leak

aadhar card

Feb records 2.25 bn Aadhaar authentications, 430 mn e-KYC transactions

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE: Considering large scale banking sanctions on Russia, says Trump after Moscow ramps up attack

Whatsapp

Odisha residents can now access over 400 govt services on WhatsApp

Malware

SC to hear pleas seeking probe into Pegasus spyware use on April 22

Topics : women Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon