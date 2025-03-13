Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IISER scientist dies after violent parking clash with neighbour in Mohali

IISER scientist dies after violent parking clash with neighbour in Mohali

IISER scientist Abhishek Swarnkar dies after a violent parking dispute in Mohali; accused Monty on the run as police register a case of culpable homicide and launch a probe

Abhishek Swarnkar, mohali, punjab

Abhishek Swarnkar (Photo: Facebook)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 39-year-old scientist from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, has died following a violent clash over a parking dispute near his rented residence in Sector 67. Abhishek Swarnkar had a confrontation with his neighbour, Monty, on Tuesday night, during which Monty allegedly pushed him to the ground and assaulted him.
 
Originally from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, Swarnkar was a highly regarded scientist whose research was published in international journals. Having previously worked in Switzerland, he had recently returned to India and taken up a position as a project scientist at IISER. He had undergone a kidney transplant, with his sister as the donor, and was also on dialysis. After the attack, he was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
 
 

The case

 
Swarnkar lived in Mohali’s Sector 67 with his parents. CCTV footage from the area captured several local residents, including Monty, standing near his motorcycle. The footage shows Abhishek approaching his bike to move it, which led to an argument. Monty then pushed him to the ground and began hitting him. Family members intervened and pulled Monty away, while neighbours came out of their homes as Swarnkar lay on the ground.
 
The scientist’s family has demanded strict action against the accused. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and are reviewing CCTV footage for further investigation. Authorities said Monty is currently absconding, and efforts, including phone tracking, are underway to locate and arrest him.
 
Swarnkar’s mother, Malti Devi, recounted the distressing events of Tuesday night. She accused Monty and his family of repeatedly harassing them over parking. "They regularly bothered us — don’t park here, don’t park there. He (Abhishek) returned from IISER that night and parked his bike. They asked him to remove it, and an argument ensued," she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Also Read

Telangana Tunnel Collapse, SLBC, Nagarkurnool

Telangana tunnel collapse: Body of worker sent to Punjab, rescue continues

Punjab Finance Minster Cheema

BJP and Akali Dal brought drugs to Punjab, says Minister Harpal Cheema

NDRF India, NDRF

Multi-storey building collapses in Ludhiana; 1 dead, several rescued

Virendra Sachdeva

Virendra Sachdeva slams AAP over failure in Punjab's cash transfer scheme

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

SKM to hold 'dharnas' outside residences of Punjab AAP MLAs on Mar 10

 
"My son came upstairs, and they shouted, 'We will blow up the bike.' I told them, 'It is in front of you, blow it up.' My son got agitated. My husband was downstairs talking to them. My son went down and moved his bike to show them how difficult it would be to take it out if he parked where they wanted him to," she said.
 
Malti Devi mentioned that their family had been living in Sector 67 since December 2023, with Monty as their next-door neighbour. "We did not know the system then, that people park right outside their homes. My son kept moving his bike from one spot to another as someone or the other had a problem with it. We felt harassed because no matter where the bike was parked, someone objected," she added.
 
On the night of the incident, Swarnkar reportedly told Monty and his family that he planned to file a complaint about their persistent harassment over parking. "He (Monty) started shouting, 'Tu complain karega?' and pushed him hard. My son was a patient. We took him to the hospital. They said he had died," Malti Devi recounted.

More From This Section

Revanth Reddy

Two journalists arrested in Telangana for insulting CM, Opposition slams

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

210 cr trees planted in 8 years, state's forest cover has increased: UP CM

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Odisha Crime Branch arrests BJD leader Raja Chakra in mining scam

Kingdom of Dreams, gurgaon

Fire erupts at Gurugram's Kingdom of Dreams; firefighters rush to spot

MK Stalin, Stalin

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu govt replaces ₹ symbol with Tamil symbol in state Budget documents

Topics : Punjab car parking crimes BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon