Home / India News / Telangana tunnel collapse: Body of worker sent to Punjab, rescue continues

Telangana tunnel collapse: Body of worker sent to Punjab, rescue continues

Gurpreet Singh, who worked as a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operator for Robbins Co, was among the eight men trapped inside the tunnel after its partial collapse on February 22

Nagarkurnool: Rescue operation underway to extricate eight persons who have remained trapped inside a tunnel after a section of it collapsed in the SLBC project, in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. | Photo: PTI Photo

The search for the remaining workers continues

Press Trust of India Nagarkurnool (Telangana)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The mortal remains of Gurpreet Singh, whose dead body was recovered from the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel here, were sent to his native place in Punjab, even as rescue operations continued on Monday to locate the remaining seven persons.

Gurpreet Singh, who worked as a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operator for Robbins Co, was among the eight men trapped inside the tunnel after its partial collapse on February 22.

The body was transported in a special ambulance following postmortem and other procedures at Nagarkurnool civil hospital, official sources said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to his family.

 

The body could be extricated following "very careful" digging and other efforts for more than 48 hours. It was buried under silt at a depth of about 10 feet, a senior official said on Sunday.

Singh was identified based on his earring on the left ear lobe and tattoo on the right hand.

The search for the remaining workers continues, the official has said.

Apart from Gurpreet Singh, seven others trapped include Manoj Kumar (UP), Sunny Singh (J&K), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab) and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.

The eight persons -- engineers and labourers -- got trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel after a portion of it collapsed on February 22.

Experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies were making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.

Topics : Telangana Punjab NDRF

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

