Bomb threats received in Dera Ballan, Jalandhar schools ahead of PM's visit
Police said they were verifying the threat emails and the matter was currently under investigation
Listen to This Article
Bomb threats for the Dera Sachkhand Ballan and two schools in Jalandhar were received on Saturday, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the headquarters of the sect.
While the threatening emails were sent to the schools, the text of the message made a direct threat to the Dera Ballan.
Police authorities have initiated security checks at the school premises and called in bomb squads. There were no students at the schools as it was a holiday.
The prime minister is scheduled to visit the Dera Ballan on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Sunday.
Police said they were verifying the threat emails and the matter was currently under investigation.
This comes close on the heels of similar threats received by several schools on Wednesday in Chandigarh, where nothing suspicious was found.
Such incidents had earlier been reported in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana, where some schools got similar threats which later turned out to be hoaxes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:16 PM IST