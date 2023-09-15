IIT Madras to work on validation standard in 'Green Hydrogen' with industry

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and IITM Research Park will be working collaboratively with industries and research institutes to address industrial research and development (R&D) requirements, skill development, and incubator creation, as well as testing & validation standards, and policy advocacy within the "Green Hydrogen" sector.

This partnership is an integral component of the "Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster in Tamil Nadu" (HVIC-TN) initiative, which brings together nearly 30 companies operating in the hydrogen sector, along with IIT Madras Research Park, Guidance Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), and several consulates.

One of the primary objectives of this initiative is to position HVIC-TN as the focal point for addressing industrial R&D needs, ultimately making green hydrogen economically viable and scalable. This initiative is therefore, poised to make a significant contribution to the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Aligned with the Department of Science and Technology's (DST) vision to make India energy-independent by 2047, funding from DST supports essential Research, Development, and Demonstration (RD&D) activities, aiming to enhance technology readiness throughout the green hydrogen value chain.

The Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, TRB Rajaa expressed strong support for this initiative during a stakeholders meeting.

Rajaa said, "The establishment of HVIC is in line with Tamil Nadu's goal of manufacturing electrolysers, exporting green hydrogen or its derivatives and developing the hydrogen economy in the state. There is a huge capability in the State for electrolysers but they need a testing facility, which HVIC must provide. Tamil Nadu power is already 50 per cent green and HVIC will improve this further with green hydrogen."

Rajaa also stressed the importance of cultivating a skilled workforce to meet the demands of green hydrogen industries, highlighting the entrepreneurial opportunities available through various state government startup initiatives.

HVIC-TN is positioned to address the green hydrogen ambitions of Tamil Nadu and India by providing technological solutions, facilitating R&D, nurturing skill development, building infrastructure, conducting techno-economic feasibility studies, and offering policy and regulatory recommendations.

Prof V Kamakoti, the director of IIT Madras, stated, "With a mission focused on green hydrogen, we aim to become the 'Green Hydrogen Valley Innovation Center'."

HVIC-TN is set to serve as a platform for hydrogen sector stakeholders to connect, fostering accelerated adoption and transition to green hydrogen. This cluster will also function as a central agency, a think tank, and a knowledge partner within the state to support or attract initiatives within the hydrogen sector. Additionally, it facilitates international networking through various consulates.

Aravind Kumar Chandiran, associate professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras and lead coordinator of HVIC-TN, commented on the initiative, stating, "Hydrogen is expected to play a significant role in India's decarbonisation efforts, holding substantial potential for making India self-reliant in energy. To succeed in deploying hydrogen technologies and achieving global leadership, India must take immediate action by establishing large-scale demonstrators, promoting innovation, developing essential skills, and creating testing/validation laboratories. HVIC-TN will focus on these areas, striving for excellence in these segments."

Arvind Kumar, the managing director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL), also announced CPCL's intent to be the consumer of emerging technologies from the cluster, adding that CPCL has a substantial project in Tamil Nadu aimed at generating green hydrogen.

IIT Madras's involvement spans the entire hydrogen value chain, encompassing generation, storage, transportation, and utilisation. CXO-level representatives from more than half of the industry partners participated in the meeting on the IIT Madras campus, discussing their companies' roles and contributions to HVIC.