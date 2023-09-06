Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

IIT Mandi punishes students for ragging incident; suspends 10 for 6 months

Some of the punished students have appealed to the institute for a reconsideration of the punishment, sources said

IIT Mandi

(Image: Facebook/IIT Mandi)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has banned interaction between senior batches and first-year students for a whole semester and initiated disciplinary action against 72 students, including the suspension of 10 students for six months, in response to allegations of ragging during a "freshers' mixer" held last month, reported The Indian Express.

While the incident is said to have occurred on August 11, IIT-Mandi Director, Professor Laxmidhar Behera, said in an email addressed to all students on August 20 that the seniors had crossed the line and 72 of them were found "guilty of participating in ragging to various degrees".

The senior students have also been handed varying degrees of punishment, which includes a fine of Rs 15,000 and 20 hours of community service; a fine of Rs 20,000 and 40 hours of community service; a fine of Rs 25,000 and 60 hours of community service; and a six-month suspension from academics and hostel.

The 10 suspended students, including three student body office-bearers who were in charge of organising the "freshers' mixer," have been stripped of their posts. They have also vacated their hostel rooms.

Sources told the Indian Express that some of the punished students have appealed to the institute for a reconsideration of the punishment. 

In their defence, the students said that a prank played on new students every year during the "freshers' mixer" was misinterpreted as ragging.

Also Read

Amid Jadavpur University death row, what are the anti-ragging laws in India

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad court to hear petition filed by waqf board today

IIT-M to develop tech to upcycle paddy waste for making supercapacitors

UP govt hires IIT, IIM graduates to smoothen investments in the state

China's power project on Siang River to have cascading effect: Arunachal CM

Court reserves order on closure report on minor's complaint against Bhushan

Jaishankar discusses East Asia, G20 summits with his Indonesian counterpart

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages and greetings

IIT Mandi takes disciplinary action against 72 students for ragging juniors


IIT-Mandi took action after investigating anonymous complaints regarding the event organised by senior students on August 11.

What happened at IIT Mandi's freshers' mix?

At the event meant to introduce the new batch to seniors, first-year students of IIT Mandi were allegedly shouted at, and some were punished by being made to stand in a corner, reported the Indian Express.

During the institute's investigation into the charges, senior students defended themselves by saying this was a prank typically played on freshers every year during the "mixer", where they are initially intimidated only to be told later that it was a joke, but it was misunderstood this time.

Recalling the event, a first-year student told the media outlet, "The seniors first instructed us to turn off our phones and then told us to place our hands on the table to prevent anyone from recording the event. Subsequently, an image of a middle finger appeared on the displayed slide." Following this, the senior students allegedly started shouting at the freshers.

"They called us to the stage and raised some of the questions we had asked in a Google Form before the event started. They made some of us stand in a corner or assume a semi-squat position," another student said.

"Many of us were okay, but a few of my friends were a bit traumatised by the shouting," said a third student.

The event, which also featured performances by different cultural clubs of the institute, reportedly ended abruptly after the institute security got all students to vacate the venue on grounds of overcrowding. 

Meanwhile, some senior students said that the abrupt end led to confusion and didn't allow them to explain to the freshers that it was a prank.
Topics : IIT Ragging Indian Institute of Technology BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon