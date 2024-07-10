Unnao bus accident: Dy CM Pathak meets injured, assures proper treatment

Unnao: Mangled remains of a bus being towed after an accident, in Unnao district, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. At least 18 people were killed and 19 injured, police said. (Photo: PTI)

After a double-decker bus rammed into a milk tanker claiming 18 lives and leaving several injured in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, State Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday met the injured persons admitted to the hospital and assured proper treatment to them.

"...18 people have lost their lives while several are injured and have been sent to Unnao district hospital. Injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals. All hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert," Deputy CM Pathak told ANI.

He further said that most injured people are from Bihar and that the UP government is in contact with its Bihar counterpart.

"The trauma center of KGMO is on alert, I have come and seen all the arrangements. Most of the injured people are from Bihar, and we are in contact with the Bihar govt. Reasons for the accident will come after investigation, our priority is to provide proper treatment to the injured people," Brajesh Pathak stated.

As many as eighteen people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus rammed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh.



The incident occurred at 5:15 am.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed the district administration to ensure the injured receive proper treatment. He also wished for their speedy recovery.

On X, CM Adityanath said, "The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls and provide a speedy recovery to the injured."

The double-decker sleeper bus was traveling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi when it hit the milk tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gadha Village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police led by Circle Officer of Bangarmau, Arvind Chaurasia, rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.