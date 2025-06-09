Monday, June 09, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IMD predicts heatwave in north, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in south

IMD predicts heatwave in north, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in south

IMD issues a region-wise weather advisory for 9-15 June, forecasting severe heatwaves in the north and widespread thunderstorms and heavy rains across the south and west

IMD

Thunderstorms with gusty winds (50–70 kmph) are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka between 9 and 13 June | Photo: ANI Twitter

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a detailed weather advisory for the week of 9–15 June, forecasting a combination of heatwave conditions in northern India and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in southern and western regions.
 
South and West India: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms
 
According to the IMD, southern India will witness widespread rainfall over the next seven days, including very heavy to extremely heavy downpours in:
 
  • Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal: 13–15 June
  • Kerala & Mahe: 12–15 June
  • Coastal Karnataka: 12–14 June
  • Interior Karnataka: 11–15 June
 
Thunderstorms with gusty winds (50–70 kmph) are expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka between 9 and 13 June.
 
 
Western India, including Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra, is forecast to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between 12 and 15 June, accompanied by gusty winds and thundersqualls.

East and Central India: Thunderstorms and squalls
 
Severe thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph are likely in Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar between 11 and 13 June.
 
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also expected to receive isolated heavy showers through the middle of June.
 
North and Central India: Persistent heatwave
 
Severe heatwave conditions will persist in West Rajasthan on 9 and 10 June, with heatwave warnings continuing till 13 June. Other regions likely to experience high temperatures include:
 
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Western Uttar Pradesh: 9–12 June
 
East Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh: till 11 June
 
In addition, hot and humid conditions are expected in Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu till 11 June. Warm nights are also likely in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during 9–11 June.
 
Northeast and Northwest India: Moderate rainfall
 
Northeast India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and the northeastern hill states, is forecast to receive moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers till 15 June.
 
In Northwest India, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR may experience light to moderate showers with thunderstorms between 11 and 15 June.
 

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

