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Home / India News / Temperatures set to rise across India as IMD issues heatwave alerts

Temperatures set to rise across India as IMD issues heatwave alerts

After recent showers, temperatures are set to climb across regions, with IMD warning of heatwave conditions in parts of central and eastern India even as rainfall persists in some states

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Northwest India is likely to see a sharp increase in maximum temperatures, while central and eastern regions may witness a gradual rise. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

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After a brief spell of rainfall and cooler conditions, temperatures are set to rise steadily across India as summer sets in, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
Temperatures set to rise
 
Northwest India is likely to see a sharp increase in maximum temperatures, while central and eastern regions may witness a gradual rise before conditions stabilise. Western states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra are expected to record a moderate increase, with no significant change forecasted across the rest of the country.
 
IMD issues heatwave alerts
 
The IMD has issued heatwave warnings for isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and east Madhya Pradesh. In addition, hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail across several regions, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the Gujarat region, along with Saurashtra and Kutch. Similar conditions are likely over Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of southern India, including coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
 

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Rainfall to persist in some regions
 
Despite the rising temperatures, rainfall activity is expected to continue in parts of the country. Northeast India is likely to witness fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, with heavy rainfall forecasted over Arunachal Pradesh.
 
Parts of east India, including West Bengal and Sikkim, along with Odisha, may also see scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. In the south, isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka, while the remaining parts of the country are not expected to see any significant weather activity.
 
Delhi weather forecast
 
According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to see mainly clear skies on Sunday, with sustained surface winds of 15-25 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 35 kmph during the day.
 
Temperatures in the national capital are set to rise, with the maximum hovering around 35-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 18-20 degrees Celsius.
   

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First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

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