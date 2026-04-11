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Home / India News / EAM Jaishankar meets Indian community in UAE amid West Asia tensions

EAM Jaishankar meets Indian community in UAE amid West Asia tensions

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE, is expected to focus on exchanging views on the West Asia conflict

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

"Started my visit to the UAE interacting with the members of the Indian Community. Spoke about GOI's efforts towards their well - being and security amidst the West Asia conflict," Jaishankar posted on X. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Abu Dhabi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday began his official visit to the UAE by interacting with the members of the Indian Community.

Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to the UAE, is expected to focus on exchanging views on the West Asia conflict.

"Started my visit to the UAE interacting with the members of the Indian Community. Spoke about GOI's efforts towards their well - being and security amidst the West Asia conflict," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Appreciated their contributions to the local society during these difficult times. As well as the support of the Government of the UAE in ensuring the welfare of the Indian community," the post read.

 

The external affairs minister arrived in the UAE on Saturday after concluding his visit to Mauritius, where he attended the 9th Indian Ocean Conference.

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The West Asia war and Iran's chokehold of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which a fifth of global oil passes, had halted shipping and sent global oil prices soaring.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

There have been growing global concerns over disruptions in commercial shipping through the Strait. Iran has allowed ships belonging to its friendly countries to transit through the waterway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : S Jaishankar UAE Indian West Asia War Conflict

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

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