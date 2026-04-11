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Home / India News / 13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar

13 killed, 30 injured in multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar

The accident took place at 6:30 pm on NH-31 in Kodha block of Katihar, Superintendent of Police Shikhar Choudhary told reporters

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"The chief minister... announced anex gratiaof Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased from the CM's relief fund. He also announced Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the accident," an official release. (Photo: ANI/Representative)

Press Trust of India Katihar (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

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At least 13 people were killed and 30 others injured following a collision involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday evening, a police officer said.

The accident took place at 6:30 pm on NH-31 in Kodha block of Katihar, Superintendent of Police Shikhar Choudhary told reporters.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an exgratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to each injured.

While initial reports said seven people died in the accident, six of the injured succumbed during treatment.

A local police official said those travelling in the pickup van were coming from the neighbouring Purnea district.

 

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He said that how the accident occurred is being investigated. It is suspected that the bus driver, who is among the injured people, lost control of the vehicle leading to the crash.

According to a statement issued by the district police, all the injured people have been taken to the nearest government hospital in Purnea.

Officials are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths of people in the accident and announcedan exgratiafor the kin of the deceased.

"The chief minister... announced anex gratiaof Rs 2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased from the CM's relief fund. He also announced Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the accident," an official release said.

Kumar also directed officials to ensure better treatment for those who are injured," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Bihar road accident

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

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