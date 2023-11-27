IMD issues rainfall alert for Maharashtra, MP; thunderstorms predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a rainfall alert for various regions in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and southwest Madhya Pradesh for the early hours of Monday.

The Met Department also anticipated light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

"Orange and red colour regions (south Rajasthan, Maharashtra and southwest Madhya Pradesh) are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms during next 2-3 hours. Nowcasts are regularly being updated," IMD said in a post on 'X' late on Sunday night.

"Light to moderate rainfall also likely over adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during night time," it said.

"It continues ongoing activity of light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hailstorm activity over #Maharsthra, #Rajasthan, and #MadhyaPradesh," IMD said in another post on 'X.

"Recent satellite imagery shows clear sky over Gujarat state and south Rajasthan. Moderate cloud over Madhya Pradesh, and intense to very intense cloud over north Madhya Maharashtra & Himachal Pradesh," it added.

Earlier, Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Sunday predicted thunderstorms with heavy rains in various parts of Maharashtra.

Heavy rainfall was expected in Palghar, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts, while thunderstorms with lightning were predicted in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, and Pune districts.

