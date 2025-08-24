Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
IMD issues rain alerts for Delhi, Mumbai; wet spell to persist till Aug 29

IMD issues rain alerts for Delhi, Mumbai; wet spell to persist till Aug 29

Delhi to see cloudy skies with light to moderate showers this week, while IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai on August 26 and 27 amid persistent monsoon activity

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert for the national capital, forecasting a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places. Intense showers are likely at isolated locations.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.
 
Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR 
Several parts of Delhi and the NCR, including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road and Mandir Marg, witnessed moderate to heavy showers on Saturday evening. The IMD had issued a red alert late Saturday, warning of intense rainfall and its possible impacts such as waterlogging, road closures, traffic disruptions and minor structural damage in vulnerable areas.
 
 
Rainfall activity is expected to continue until Monday, with a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain forecast until August 29. 

Delhi's air quality remains satisfactory 
Despite the wet spell, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 67 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 97 on August 23. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 81, Noida 100, Greater Noida 128, and Ghaziabad 93.
 
The CPCB classifies AQI categories as follows:
 
0–50: Good
 
51–100: Satisfactory
 
101–200: Moderate
 
201–300: Poor
 
301–400: Very Poor
 
401–500: Severe
 
Mumbai set for persistent rainfall 
In Mumbai, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall on August 26 and 27. The city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain through the week. 
 
Saturday brought some respite as residents woke up to sunny skies after days of relentless downpours across Mumbai and the Konkan coast. However, meteorologists warn that rainfall is likely to intensify again from Tuesday, with heavy showers expected mid-week.

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

