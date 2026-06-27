IMD predicts light rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR over next few days

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness a prolonged spell of light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met Department has forecast rain activity across Delhi-NCR till at least July 1, with cloudy skies, thunderstorms and strong winds expected intermittently over the next few days. The weather system is expected to keep temperatures relatively lower, offering relief from the intense heat.

Delhi to see rain, thunderstorms over next few days

Delhi is likely to witness a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Similar weather is expected to continue over the coming days, with intermittent thunderstorms and strong surface winds providing relief from the prevailing heat.

The extended forecast also indicates partly cloudy skies with recurring chances of light rain and thunderstorms across Delhi and the NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, through the week. Wind speeds of 30-50 kmph are likely during thunderstorm activity.

Monsoon progress so far

Currently, the northern limit of southwest monsoon passes through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj and Motihari as on June 27.

The IMD has said that conditions remain favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3-4 days.

Heavy rain likely in several states

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next several days. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and some parts of Karnataka.

In the Northeast, widespread rainfall is expected to continue across Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for several areas, particularly Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

West coast regions, including Konkan and Goa, are also likely to receive persistent rainfall, with isolated heavy showers continuing over the coming days.

Across eastern India, rainfall activity is expected to increase gradually, with Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim likely to receive widespread rain. Heavy rainfall warnings remain in place for parts of Bihar, Odisha and the Himalayan districts of West Bengal and Sikkim.