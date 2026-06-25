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Home / India News / Delhi likely to see more rain, thunderstorms today; monsoon advances north

Delhi likely to see more rain, thunderstorms today; monsoon advances north

Conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon, while heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast across several parts of the country

Delhi, India Gate, rain, thunderstorms

IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies with a spell of light to very light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds | Photo: PTI

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant morning on Thursday after the city was cooled by light showers on June 24. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies with a spell of light to very light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds towards the afternoon or evening. Winds may blow at speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph.
 
The maximum temperature is likely to range between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon continues its advance towards north

The IMD said conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of northern and central India during the next two to three days.
 
 
According to the weather office, monsoon is likely to advance into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next two to three days. Thereafter, it may cover additional parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, along with parts of Uttarakhand.

Heavy rain over west coast, northeast

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, coastal Karnataka, Jharkhand, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, and Telangana on June 25.

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Thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Marathwada, parts of Madhya Pradesh and western Rajasthan on June 25.
 
Duststorm activity is also likely at isolated places over western Rajasthan.
 
Strong surface winds are expected over Karnataka, while squally weather conditions are likely along and off the Maharashtra-Goa coast, the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and parts of the Bay of Bengal.

Heat wave limited to some regions

Despite active monsoon conditions across much of the country, heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Bihar, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on June 25.
 
The IMD said there is unlikely to be any significant change in maximum temperatures over northwest India until June 25, followed by a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius during June 26-28. Central India may witness a gradual increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures until June 28.
 

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

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