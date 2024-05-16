IMD predicts rainfall, relief from scorching heat in parts of Maharashtra

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall in several places in Maharashtra, i.e., Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on May 16. Light rains are also expected in Kandivali and Borivali areas and are expected to give some respite from the scorching heat on Thursday. This comes as a great relief to Mumbai residents who have been struggling with heatwave conditions in the past two days.

The unseasonal rain affected the city's vital public transport systems, including the Mumbai Metro and local trains. Metro services were also suspended between Aarey and Andheri East stations as a banner fell onto the overhead wire due to strong winds and caused chaos in the area.

A massive billboard also fell on a petrol pump in Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar, due to strong winds and rain. This incident killed 16 people and left 75 injured.

Southwest Monsoon to hit Kerala by month-end

The Southwest Monsoon is expected to reach Kerala around May 31 marking the onset of the four-month rainy season that is critical for India's agriculture-dependent economy.

According to the weather department, the Southwest Monsoon will likely set over Kerala on May 31 with a model error of four days.

The date of monsoon's arrival in Kerala has varied widely over the past 150 years, the earliest being May 11, 1918, and the most delayed on June 18 in 1972.

The southern state witnessed rain last year on June 8, May 29 in 2022, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020.

Rainfall in southern India

IMD also issued flood alerts in some of the south Indian regions, including Bengaluru and Kerala. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) predicts very heavy rainfall between May 17 and May 22.

The weather department said that Bengaluru can expect a partly cloudy sky with occasional rain or thundershowers on May 16 and May 17. The weather department has also forecast a partly cloudy sky with chances of rain or thunderstorms from May 18 to May 19, in the green city.

Very heavy rainfall is also expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala till May 17. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Karnataka on May 16.