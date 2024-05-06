Weather update: Delhi temp at 41 degrees, IMD predicts rain in other states

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) , heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in South Peninsular India and East India and will reduce its impact thereafter. However, the Northeast region may experience heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms till May 7th.

The weather department mentioned that interior Karnataka may experience heatwave conditions from May 5 to May 7, West Rajasthan from May 7 to May 9 and some eastern parts of Rajasthan and the western region of Madhya Pradesh on May 8 and May 9. Saurashtra might also witness such conditions from May 6 to May 9.

IMD also reported that some other states to face hot and humid weather in the coming days, Gujarat to face such weather in the next five days, Jharkhand on May 6, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe from May 5 to May 7. Rayalaseema might also face hot weather from May 7 to May 9.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded the highest temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius. The temperature is two degrees higher as compared to one degree higher than the previous year.

Rainfall prediction

According to the IMD prediction, several states like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura may witness light to moderate rainfall with some isolated lighting, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.





ALSO READ: Delhi heatwave guidelines: DoE issues directives for schools, read here Gangetic West Bengal may also witness light to moderate rainfall followed by scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with lighting, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha from May 6 to May 9th.

Temperature to watch

The weather department also predicts a surge in maximum temperature by 2 degrees Celsius in several parts of Northwest and Central India in the coming three days followed by no significant change further. However, the temperature would not change at the maximum temperature in the coming 24 hours, with a subsequent decrease of 4-6 per cent. The weather department said that no major changes are predicted in the rest of the country.

Region-wise weather update

Northeast India

IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lighting, and gusty winds likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura in the next 7 days.

Rainfall in isolated places like Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, Assam, and Meghalaya on Tuesday and Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura till May 7. Isolated rainfall is also predicted over Assam and Meghalaya today, May 6.

Central India

Rains forecast in eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Sikkim from May 6 to May 9 and Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh may witness in the coming 5 days.

South India

Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema during the next 5 days. Rainfall is likely over north and south interior Karnataka on May 7 and May 8 and over Lakshadweep on May 9.