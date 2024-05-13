IMD weather today: Rainfall, severe dusty winds bring down temp in Mumbai

Massive dust storm and rain brought down the temperatures across Mumbai, Thane and other adjoining areas Monday afternoon. The city woke up to cloudy skies on Monday morning as anticipated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office further forecasted rainfall or thunder showers to prevail till the night in the city and its suburbs.

The day began with a minimum temperature of 27°C, projected to arrive at a peak of 33°C, with the mercury floating around 30°C over the course of the day in the city and suburbs. Winds from the northwesterly direction are expected at 11.1 km/h. The sunrise today was at 06:05 am with sunset anticipated at 07:05 pm.

According to the latest reports, severe dust storms accompanied by rain have engulfed the city today, throwing normal life out of gear.

IMD weather 2024: This Week

Tuesday’s and Wednesday's minimum temperature is expected to stay at 27°C, with a slight reduction in the temperature to 26°C on Thursday. Over time, temperatures are determined to run between 26-27°C for essentials and 32-35°C for maximums.

Rain is expected to lash Mumbai and its surrounding regions today and tomorrow, giving the city dwellers a break from searing temperatures dominating for the past couple of weeks. The sudden fall in temperatures brings much-needed relief after a progression of heatwaves in April. May is expected to be somewhat cooler this year in the region.

IMD Weather 2024: Upcoming days

Apart from Mumbai, weather conditions are the same in different regions of Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given an orange alert for regions like Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik and a few portions of Vidarbha.

IMD weather forecasts: AQI index

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai at present stands at 76, falling within the 'Satisfactory' class. SAFAR-India proposes AQI values somewhere in the range of zero and 50 as 'good', while values somewhere in the range of 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is suggested for AQI levels somewhere in the range of 100 and 200.