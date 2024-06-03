IMD today weather: Heatwave in Northern region; rain in South, East India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a heatwave alert for a few states in northern, central and eastern India with temperatures expected to rise over the next few days.

The IMD also said that the south-west monsoon has entered parts of Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Also, it has reached parts of West Bengal days earlier than its usual beginning date of June 5.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Monday and Tuesday, warning of both heatwave conditions during the day and the possibility of a thunderstorm, gusty winds, and light rain in the late evening and night. Residents in Delhi may experience a brief respite from the scorching heat.

The IMD had previously predicted above-normal rainfall for India's core monsoon zone this season, with below-average rainfall anticipated for the northeast.

IMD Weather forecasts 2024: Delhi today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the nation's capital on Monday, June 3 is 30 degrees Celsius, 3.1 notches above the seasonal average. In the meantime, the maximum temperature for today is anticipated to be around 44 degrees Celsius.

Delhi can anticipate a significant wet spell on June 3, 4, and 7. IMD anticipated partly cloudy sky with the chance of thunderstorms alongside extremely light downpour. Moreover, solid surface breezes with speeds going from 25-35 kmph, may happen and become windy during the day.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert

• According to IMD, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha will experience heatwave conditions on June 3- June 5.

• The weather agency estimated a heatwave over Odisha until June 4, over Haryana and Delhi on June 5 and over Jharkhand from June 4 to June 6.

• The country's heatwave is likely to weaken over the next three days, according to the weather department on June 2. With a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius, Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh was the hottest place in the country.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall prediction

• As per an IMD, fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms (30-40 kmph), is likely over Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka.

• Over the next seven days, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema are expected to receive isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall.

• Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Meghalaya, as well as Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall through June 6.

• Severe rainfall is anticipated in Tamil Nadu on June 5 and in Karnataka till June 6.

• The north-eastern states like Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, and Tripura to experience thunderstorms alongside fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall and lightning until June 9.

• As indicated by the IMD, isolated severe rainfall is anticipated over Assam and Meghalaya from June 2 to June 4, with severe rain to continue on June 5 and June 6.

• Similarly, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim can anticipate heavy rain on June 2, which will be followed by heavy rain on June 3 and 6. Additionally, from June 2 to June 4, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall.