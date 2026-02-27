Friday, February 27, 2026 | 12:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits three accused of rioting, arson

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits three accused of rioting, arson

The court noted that the evidence certificate filed by the prosecution was defective and allowing it to be filed again at this stage of the trial would violate Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act

court case, settlement, judge order

"The case of the prosecution against the accused solely rests upon the video footage. However, the court, as discussed above, cannot consider the video footage as evidence," the judge said. | Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 12:19 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court has acquitted three people accused of rioting, arson and unlawful assembly during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying that the prosecution failed to prove their guilt in the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh was hearing a case against Sagar, Devender Gautam and Anmol who were accused of rioting, arson, dacoity and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act for being part of a riotous mob during the Delhi riots.

In an order dated February 24, the court said, "I find that there is no evidence by which the court can arrive at a finding of guilt against the accused persons. The accused are accordingly found entitled to the benefit of doubt. All the accused are acquitted of all the charges framed against them."  According to the prosecution, the three were part of a riotous mob involved in violence in Milan Garden and adjoining areas of Sonia Vihar in northeast Delhi during the communal violence on February 25, 2020.

 

A significant portion of the prosecution's case rested on CCTV footage allegedly collected from the Public Works Department (PWD). The footage was stored on a hard disk and later sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which reported no signs of tampering.

The court noted that the evidence certificate filed by the prosecution was defective and allowing it to be filed again at this stage of the trial would violate Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act.

Also Read

Air pollution, Delhi

Only 43% of ₹300 crore Delhi pollution budget utilised so far: RTI reply

Delhi Police

Bomb threat emails trigger high alert at Delhi Metro, prominent sites

Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi)

Delhi-Meerut RRTS now fully open; travel time cut to under an hour: PM Modi

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

'Namo Bharat' rapid rail corridor will transform Delhi's pace: CM Gupta

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Speeding car kills food delivery rider in crash in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar

"The case of the prosecution against the accused solely rests upon the video footage. However, the court, as discussed above, cannot consider the video footage as evidence," the judge said.

An FIR was registered in Sonia Vihar police station against the three accused under IPC Sections 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (Unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to public servant's order), 427 (Mischief and Damage to property worth more than Rs 50), 435 (Mischief with fire), 436 (Destruction of house), 380 (Theft in dwelling) and 395 (Dacoity).

It then acquitted all three accused of all charges framed against them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Railways to fund 50% of tech development as new Rail Tech portal launchespremium

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested that internet platforms pay fair revenue share to news organisations (Photo: PTI)

Social media platforms must take responsibility for content: Vaishnaw

Artificial intelligence

Datanomics: India's AI patent record lags far behind global leaderspremium

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Govt to soon launch grade-based driving licence system, says Gadkari

SC, Supreme Court

Flex moves Supreme Court to overturn tribunal ruling in Xiaomi tax case

Topics : Delhi violence court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 12:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerIndia vs Zimbabwe LIVE ScoreSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedAdobe Firefly Quick Cut FeaturePersonal Finance