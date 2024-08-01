IMD weather 2024: Heavy rainfall alert in Delhi, Kerala, 11 other states

New Delhi: A pedestrian uses an umbrella to shield herself during rains in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in the national capital and warned of more showers for Thursday in Delhi and Kerala. States like Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Goa are the other states on orange alert for heavy rain. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp IMD has predicted more rainfall in Kerala until August 4, days after severe rainfall on early Tuesday unleashed in Wayanad district claiming more than 167 lives. The department has issued a yellow alert for several other states. IMD weather forecast 2024: Delhi today The national capital Delhi is likely going to receive severe rain, bringing much needed relief from the scorching heat in the city. The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to stay at 30.4 degrees, 3.3 degrees Celsius above average.

Humidity is expected to hover around 79% and the maximum temperature is probably going to be around 35 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

In the national capital, it is anticipated that the rain will continue until August 5. As per SkyMet, severe downpour and thunderstorms are predicted in Delhi over the course of the next 48 hours by August 2.

IMD weather 2024: West and Central India

The meteorological department has forecasted “extremely heavy rainfall” in Madhya Pradesh on August 1-2, in Maharashtra till August 3, in Goa on August 2-3 and in Gujarat on August 3.

Orange alert: Severe rainfall is likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa during August 1 and 4; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh from August 1-August 2; West Madhya Pradesh from August 1-3; Madhya Maharashtra on August 1- August 4; East Madhya Pradesh on August 3; Saurashtra and Kutch on August 3 and Gujarat Region on August 4.

Also at isolated places over Gujarat Region on August 2; Chhattisgarh and Marathwada on August 3; West Madhya Pradesh on August 1 -August 4; Saurashtra, Kutch, Vidarbha on August 4.

IMD weather forecast: Northwest India

The weather office estimated “very heavy rainfall” in Uttarakhand till August 3, and in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh on August 1.

“Heavy rainfall” is likely in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan till August 4, in Uttar Pradesh on August 2 and 3, in Punjab and Haryana on August 2, and in Rajasthan and Delhi on August 1.

Orange alert: Isolated heavy downpours over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh on August 3, Uttarakhand during August 1-August 3 and August 1.

Severe rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan from August 1-August 4; Uttar Pradesh on August 2, 3; northwest Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on August 2 and Delhi on August 1.

IMD forecast 2024: South Peninsular India

IMD warns of “very heavy rainfall at isolated places over… Coastal Karnataka on August 1 & Aug 2 and South Interior Karnataka till August 2."

Orange alert: Severe rain is likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka on August 1, 2; Tamil Nadu, and South Interior Karnataka from August 1-August 2.

Severe rainfall is likely at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka from August 1-August 4; Kerala and Mahe on August 1, 2; Tamil Nadu on August 1 and North Interior Karnataka from August 1-August 2.

Weather forecast 2024: East and Northeast India

The weather office mentions, "Very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and Manipur, Mizoram" on August 1.

It further said, “heavy rainfall” in Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until August 2.

Orange alert: Very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram on August 1. Assam and Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from August 1–August 2, Arunachal Pradesh from August 2-4; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from August 1-3.