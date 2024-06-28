Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IMD weather today: Heavy showers to lash most parts of India till June 30

The IMD has predicted rainfall for almost every part of India until June 30. It has also issued an alert for isolated heavy rain in several regions from the South to Northern parts of India

IMD rainfall prediction 2024

IMD rainfall prediction 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the upcoming days until June 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some rain for nearly all parts of India. Additionally, it has issued warnings until June 30 for isolated (around 25% of a region's stations) severe rainfall in several areas.
These districts are Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, east Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and all northeastern states.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IMD weather today: Delhi today 

The national capital experienced heavy rains on early Friday morning, with many areas flooded with water and daily life thrown out of gear. The IMD is predicting more rains for the day. According to the IMD, Delhi will see moderate rainfall today. The minimum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius. Additionally, a thunderstorm is anticipated with gusty winds of 25 to 35 kilometres per hour.
As per the Skymet Weather Services officials, "The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on 29 or 30 June." But, the city's weather conditions have as of now gone through a tremendous change because of the impact of a western disturbance. This meteorological office has brought about a drop in the maximum temperature, bringing some relief from the burning heatwaves.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Rainfall prediction (southwest monsoon progression)

The IMD in a press release estimated the severe rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala until June 28, and in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka until June 30.
Chances of rainfall are maximum in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh as severe rainfall is estimated until June 30 and in Maharashtra on June 28.
The weather office said that heavy rain will fall in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh until June 30. Moreover, Haryana and Punjab, Himachal Pradesh must gear up for severe rainfall predicted for the next three days.
The IMD also predicted isolated severe rainfall over Odisha on June 28; Arunachal Pradesh from June 28-June 30; Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura from June 28-June 30.

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD weather today: Yellow alert for rains in Delhi-NCR for next five days

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Pre-Monsoon showers bring much-needed respite to Delhi-NCR. Details here

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD weather today: Yellow alert for rain in Delhi; Red alert for Sikkim, WB

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD weather today: Light rain expected in Delhi, heatwave alert in 5 states

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD weather today: Delhi may see light showers, rainfall in many states

Topics : IMD weather forecast Indian Meteorological Department IMD weather forecasts Indian weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon