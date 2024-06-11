IMD weather today 2024: Delhi temp to touch 47 degree Celsius amid heatwave

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that parts of north-west and eastern India would experience a severe heatwave until June 15. Some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jharkhand, and Odisha, according to the weather office, are likely to experience heatwave conditions from June 11 to 15.

According to the Met Department, the temperatures were 3-5 degrees celsius higher than normal in some of these areas. On the same day, heavy rainfall was forecast by the Met Department for Konkan & Goa, South Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on June 11.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Delhi today

The Indian Meteorological Department has once again issued an orange alert for the Delhi/NCR from June 11 to 13, warning that the maximum temperature in Delhi will reach 47 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

The weather office anticipated basically clear skies with heatwave conditions alongside breezes at speeds going from 25 to 35 km per hour during the day on Tuesday. According to the department, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 44 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

IMD weather today 2024: Heatwave conditions

• From June 12 to 15, similar conditions are also likely to affect parts of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. On June 11 and 12, warm nights are also very likely in some parts of East Madhya Pradesh.

• On June 11 and 12, isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar are likely to experience a heat wave or severe heat wave. From June 11 to 15, similar weather is likely to occur in some parts of Uttar Pradesh.

• On Tuesday, parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and isolated areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, east Madhya Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal saw maximum temperatures in the range of 42-45 degrees Celsius.

IMD weather forecasts: Rainfall prediction

• Additional areas of Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, according to the Met Department, are also likely to receive heavy rainfall from June 11 to 14. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience similar weather on June 13 and 14.

• From June 12 to 14, many regions of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha, as well as portions of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh, are likely to experience isolated scattered light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph.

• Until June 14, northwestern states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are expected to experience strong surface winds.