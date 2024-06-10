IMD weather today: Red alert for heavy rainfall and heatwave in many region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipated heavy rainfall over the region of Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya and South Interior Karnataka while regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka could experience heavy rains on Monday.

The IMD also said that the areas which include Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and north interior Karnataka, Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura might have thunderstorms with lightning and breezes on June 10.

Mumbai in Maharashtra has already experienced rainfall for the past few days, which is causing water-logging issues in several areas.

IMD Weather forecast 2024: Delhi today

On June 10, 2024, the temperature in Delhi is 42.21 °C. The day's estimated minimum and maximum temperature are 32.84 °C and 44.39 °C, respectively. The wind speed is 9 km/h, and the relative humidity is 9%.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Delhi is anticipated to encounter a minimum and maximum of 36.49 °C and 45.64 °C, respectively. The humidity will be 10% tomorrow.

IMD weather today: Heatwave warning

• According to the IMD weather, “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of northeast Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal during 10th-12th; Odisha, Punjab, Haryana during 10th-12th; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh during 10th-12th June, 2024".

• The Meteorological department gave an orange alert over assumptions for serious heatwave conditions in parts of Uttar Pradesh from June 10 to June 12.

IMD weather today 2024: Rainfall alert

• IMD has predicted that Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will see thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and breezes. West Bengal and Sikkim till June 15.

• The weather office states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 08th-12th; Assam & Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during 09th-12th; Nagaland on 08th & 12th June, 2024.”

• The weather office anticipated severe rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya on June 11 and 12.

• Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep have been forecasted to experience light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning until June 13. In addition, moderate showers have been suggested for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the same time period.

• Kerala, Karnataka Goa, and Maharashtra are set to witness heavy rainfall until June 12.

• IMD also says that, “Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during next 4-5 days".