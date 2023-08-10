IMD Weather Today (Aug 10): Subdued rain over these parts of country

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted severe downpours over Northeast India, Bihar and Uttarakhand during the next four days. Also, the weather office has expected subdued rains in Central, West and South India during the next seven days.

The weather office also issued an orange alert in Uttarakhand on 10 August i.e. today with 115 mm- 204.4 mm rainfall. An orange alert has likewise been given in Bihar for now. According to IMD, orange alerts of heavy rainfall have additionally been given in Assam and Meghalaya on 11 and 12 August.

IMD forecasts: Insights

In Delhi, the climate office has predicted a normal cloudy sky and light downpour over the course of the next two days. Delhi has so far recorded 762 mm of rains this year up till date, which is around 99% of the average yearly rainfall of 774 mm. The maximum temperature is probably going to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Besides, the weather office has likewise given an alert for the fishermen because of high breezes in the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, and Gujarat coasts. IMD also expressed in a tweet, "Attention fishermen! High winds of 45-55 kmph (gusting to 65 kmph) are expected in Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Gujarat coasts. It's safer to skip fishing for now."

Weather forecasts: Brief report

1. Northwest India

• Isolated severe rains likely over Uttarakhand during 8-12 August; East Uttar Pradesh on 12 August.

• Isolated severe rains also possible in Uttarakhand on 10 August i.e. today.

• Apart from these areas in the Northwest India, subdued rains have been expected by the weather division during the next 7 days.

2. East India

Isolated severe rains are likely at Bihar today, Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal on 11th and 12 August.

3. Northeast India

IMD predicted distinct severe rains are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next four days.

4. Central, West & South India

IMD has also anticipated subdued precipitation at West, Central, and South India during next 7 days.